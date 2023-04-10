Blue Moon Brewing Company & Ebbets Field Flannels Launch Capsule Collection

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Blue Moon Brewing Company beer are well aware of the easy-drinking styles the brand offers, and their brews are solid sips for the spring and summer months. Blue Moon is taking it back to its roots and relaunching its signature beer under its original name for a limited edition run and worked in collaboration with Ebbets Field Flannels for a capsule collection that showcases the company’s love of baseball.

Blue Moon Brewing Company was established in 1995 at Sandlot Brewery in Denver, Colo. and one of its standout brews was the Bellyslide Wit, a clear nod to America’s favorite pastime. Today, that beer is known as the Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale style and one of the most consistently good brews on the market.

In honor of Opening Day for the current Major League Baseball season, the company is putting out a limited-edition run of bottles designed in conjunction with Ebbets Field Flannels and the corresponding capsule collection features baseball-friendly fits for the beer and baseball fans out there.

“We may be known for our roster of beers, but Blue Moon Brewing Company was born out of a love for baseball,” said Mara Schaefer, senior director of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Coming off the heels of Blue Moon’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, we wanted to celebrate the spirit of the sport that first made us shine. When looking for a partner to help us pay homage to our baseball origins, we wanted to work with a brand that was also rooted in a love for the sport. As an iconic sportswear brand best known for their field flannels and throwback jerseys, Ebbets was a natural fit.”

