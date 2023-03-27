Indy

Indy Walmart’s food license remains suspended after reinspection for rodent activity

Published on March 27, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Walmart remains unable to sell food after their food license was suspended when health inspectors found significant rodent activity throughout the store.

The Marion County Public Health Department returned to the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike on Mar. 25 for a re-inspection and found that “not enough progress” had been made in bringing the violations into compliance.

A spokesperson tells WRTV their license will remain suspended until they can pass their health inspection. The date of the next inspection is not known at this time.

The initial inspection on Mar. 22 came after a consumer made a complaint to the department claiming to have found a mouse inside a bag of hot dog buns.

Inspectors visited the location after the complaint and found evidence of significant rodent activity in the grocery, pet food and receiving area sections. According to the health department, they found rodent droppings and torn packaging.

A violation was issued for the Walmart and MCPHD suspended the grocery store’s food license.

Read more from WRTV here

