Shots fired after crash, woman working at nearby business struck by stray bullet

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is responding to a shooting at a gas station on Indy’s north side that left a woman shot who was working at a nearby business.

According to IMPD, police responded to the intersection at North Keystone and 71st Street on reports of a person shot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim in her 60’s who had been shot.