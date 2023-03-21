Shots fired after crash, woman working at nearby business struck by stray bullet

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is responding to a shooting at a gas station on Indy’s north side that left a woman shot who was working at a nearby business.
According to IMPD, police responded to the intersection at North Keystone and 71st Street on reports of a person shot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday.
Upon arrival, they found a female victim in her 60’s who had been shot.
Police say an altercation started when a crash occurred in the southbound lanes of North Keystone Avenue. The two cars involved in the crash then pulled into the nearby Shell gas station parking lot.
