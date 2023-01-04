Juvenile killed, man injured after shooting outside Castleton Square Mall

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — One juvenile is dead and a man was injured after a shooting at Castleton Square Mall Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the mall parking lot just before 8 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one, a juvenile male, was pronounced dead. Police say he is “believed to be a teen.”

The other victim, a man, is in stable condition, according to IMPD Night Watch Captain Mike Leepper.

Leepper says a third person, an adult, is cooperating with law enforcement and is currently a person of interest.

Police believe there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting. The relationship between the three people is unknown and it is unknown if they were inside the mall before the incident.

“Based off the information that we have … we have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public and we believe that we have all the parties that were involved in the incident in custody,” Leepper said.

Read more from WRTV here