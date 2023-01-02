Bills Say Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest During ‘MNF’ Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati after a horrific tackle Monday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

In a statement released overnight, Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field and the 24-year-old player remains in the hospital.

There were 5:58 mins to play in the first quarter when Hamlin tackled Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins on a kickoff return. After the tackle, Hamlin got up and almost immediately fell to the ground, unresponsive. The medical team on site immediately began to treat Hamlin, performing CPR to resuscitate him. At 9:18 pm, the game was temporarily suspended.

Both Bills and Bengals players surrounded Hamlin and took a knee, praying for his well-being. Hamlin was rushed off the field via ambulance at 9:25 pm along with his mother that was there watching the game.

Distraught players and staff retreated to locker rooms to regroup. By 10:01 pm the NFL officially postponed the game and issued the following statement.