Tia Mowry Shows Off Her New Braids On Instagram

No matter the season, a good protective hairstyle is always in style and Tia Mowry can definitely agree! The beauty took to Instagram earlier this weekend to show off her new ‘do, sharing an IG Reel of herself getting her new protective hairstyle just in time for the holiday.

The IG Reel showed the Family Reunion actress rocking a black sweat suit she prepared to get her hair styled in a braided bob.The beauty’s hairstylist first washed and blow-dried Tia’s locs to perfection and finished the look by giving her box braids which she cut into a short bob. Once the style was complete, the wife and mother of two modeled off her new look for her millions of Instagram followers, showing the look off from all angles and rocking a fashionable look to perfection.

“Give me a braided bob and I’m gon do what I’m gon do. So obsessed with this flirty new look! #BlackGirlMagic ” she captioned the post. Check it out below.