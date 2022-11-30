WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is one of our favorite Instagrammers because of her honesty on the platform and today is no different when she took to the page to share a fun Instagram Reel of herself and her daughter Cairo as the mommy daughter duo indulged in self love.

Taking to the platform, the actress and her adorable mini me wore cozy robes and towels as they pampered themselves all day from lounging in the bed to taking a dip in a jacuzzi to giving each other facials and eating all the food they wanted. The beauty shared the post and explained to her followers that she’s teaching her daughter the importance of self love, even at this young age.

“Giving the REAL queen of the household the royal treatment she deserves ,” she wrote as the post’s caption. “Children learn through observation and it was so important to me to bring Cairo along with my girls trip and teach her the importance of self love. It was so special to have her there with me. I hope to have many more spa days with my baby girl. What’s something that you want to share with your baby? #SelfCareIsntSelfish”

Check out their adorable self love day below.

We love that Tia is protecting her peace these days! How do you indulge in your own self care?

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Tia Mowry Shares A Sweet Post On Teaching Her Daughter Self Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com