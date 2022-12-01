HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Viola Davis On The Worst Thing Anyone Has Ever Said To Her

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Viola Davis On The Worst Thing Anyone Has Ever Said To Her

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Karen Vaughn The Fix

Source: Urban One / Radio One

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Kanye West Says He’s More Like Martin Luther, King, Jr

At this point, nothing Kanye says should surprise us yet somehow he manages to one-up us. Here he equates himself to Martin Luther, King, Jr.

Source:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G72PJNi7wio

Will Smith Sits Down For His First TV Interview Post-Oscars

Trevor Noah asked Will Smith, what has the journey been like since the infamous night at the Oscars Start 10:24 that was a horrific night….11:43 we just got to be nicer man

Source:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O1DgGnmIJM

There is music under this clip) Viola Davis On The Worst Thing Anyone Has Ever Said To Her

Viola Davis sat down with Harper Bazaar magazine where she discussed the worst thing anyone has ever said to her. 

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Clj1pNpDVI2/

kanye west , MLK , Trevor Noah , Viola Davis , Will smith

Close