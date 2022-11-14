Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

HAMILTON COUNTY — According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence there were 98 domestic violence-related fatalities from July 2020 to June 2021. Along with that domestic violence, cases increased in 2020, but not all counties have facilities to house women and children in domestic violence situations.

That’s why Hamilton County is planning on opening its own women’s shelter and recovery center.

“One of the things that have been a little frustrating, especially to people in Hamilton County, is if they experience an abuse situation, we normally have to take them out of county,” Mark Heirbrandt, a Hamilton County Commissioner said.

City officials have been working for four years to secure a location. One big reason is that when victims must be taken outside of the county to stay safe, it disrupts their life especially if they have school-aged children.

“If it’s a woman that has children then you have to look for transportation needs to try to get them back into their school that might be up here in Hamilton County,” Heirbrandt said. “Especially if we take them out of county to Madison or Indianapolis it just disrupts the family structure. “

The over eight-acre property will be located on Sheridan Road in Noblesville. So far, it will have safe housing units, and transitional housing units and will offer women and children counseling and resources to get back to normalcy.

Read more from WRTV here