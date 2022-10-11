‘Community’ Movie Could Still Star Donald Glover

CLOSE
‘Community’ creator Dan Harmon says Donald Glover could still be in the upcoming movie. Last week, it was announced that Peacock will be creating a movie based on the hit TV show ‘Community,’ but many fans were worried about one character in particular who wasn’t mentioned in the official news. Glover, who plays the fan favorite character Troy, wasn’t listed as an official cast member when Peacock announced the project. However, creator of the show Dan Harmon says he thinks Glover will still participate, but he hasn’t signed any official contracts yet.
More on this story here: https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/community-movie-dan-harmon-donald-glover-peacock-1235396414/