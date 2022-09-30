The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Oprah Winfrey Parties Like A Rock Star

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Is Jennifer Hudson The Harpist on The Masked Singer?

Fans of The Masked Singer have a great debate happening. They think The Harpist is Jennifer Hudson and Robin Thicke said he would know Jennifer’s voice anywhere.The reason Robin Thicke feels so sure is because he and Jennifer Hudson went on tour together years ago so he would know that voice

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-3occxnRPk

Oprah Winfrey Parties Like A Rock Star

Niecy Nash was on Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show when she shared that she partied with Oprah and Ava DuVernay for Ava’s 50th birthday. Apparently Oprah knows how to have a good time!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9ekM_FLNiE

There Is One Medical Term Chandra Wilson Had Trouble Saying

Chandra Wilson who has played Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy for 15 seasons had one word she could not pronounce when the hit medical series started. We all have that one word we can not say no matter how hard we try

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JniOCA7k_pU

Remember The Viral Video of The Woman Who Came Home From A Business Trip To Find Her Husband Emptied Out Their Apartment?

Do you guys remember about a year ago, there was a viral video that got over 6 million views of a woman who came home from a business trip and found the apartment she shared with her husband had been emptied out. He only left the wedding dress in the closet. Here she is giving Tamron Hall an update. I KNOW YOU LYIN! She did not take him back-she has gone to extensive therapy and has a new love in her life!

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFfvt2ZYllg