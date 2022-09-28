Floyd Mayweather To Box YouTube Star Deji In Dubai

I'm your host on the 'Late Side' from Midnight til 6am during the week and on the weekends, I host The Saturday Night House Party with Sounds By Todd from 7pm to midnight . A native of Lafayette,Indiana.. I got the 'Radio Bug' when he was 13 while listening to his father's old Stan Freberg albums from his radio shows. After seeing his son so drawn to radio, his dad, introduced me to Melvin Lindsey and 'The Quiet Storm' on WHUR in Washington,DC when he was stationed at the Pentagon. Needless to say, I was hooked! I attended Indiana St. in Terre Haute,In and The Professional Broadcasters Institute in Indianapolis. I was hired at at 107.9 WTPI(later becoming WNTR IN 2005) in July of '94 and was there until 2009. On WTPI, I was the weekend host of 'Nightbreeze' and on WNTR I was the host of 'Saturday Night Live with JC' from 2006-09. I'm a big kid at heart and I love collecting sports and Superhero memorbilia(remember the 'Big Kid' part I mentioned? lol). It's a privilige to finally to be able to work at a radio station with the history of WTLC. It took a long time for me to get here but it was worth the wait and I'm so grateful for that. twitter: @jcwtlc