NHL Defenseman P.K. Subban Announces Retirement

NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is announcing his retirement. Subban played 13 years in the league with the Montreal Canadians, Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils. The 33-year-old won the Norris Trophy after the 2012-2013 season, which is given to the league’s top defender. Subban made the All-Star team three times and scored 115 goals over the span of his career.

