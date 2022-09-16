Tim Norman, ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’ Star, Found Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Nephew

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

James “Tim” Norman, son of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery and star of the reality show based around the Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, was found guilty by a jury of conspiring to kill his nephew.

A jury in St. Louis deliberated for more than 17 hours on Friday (September 16), convicting the 43-year-old of orchestrating the murder of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery and then collecting a fraudulent $450,000 life insurance policy he took out on Montgomery. Both starred on Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s, a reality-based TV show on OWN about their family restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri.

Norman was found guilty on two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Supporters for Norman surrounded his mother as the verdict was read.

“You cannot underestimate their greed.”