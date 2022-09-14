What Time You Eat Could Affect Mood

CLOSE
What time of day you eat could affect your mood and mental health. A study out of Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that people who ate both day and night were 26 percent more likely to experience depression-like moods and 16 percent more likely to feel anxious. The findings suggest timing meals differently may benefit people who have a disrupted circadian rhythm, the body’s natural day/night cycle that can be disrupted by everything from shift work to jet lag.
More on this story here: https://www.thehealthsite.com/fitness/diet/avoid-eating-at-night-it-may-increase-risk-of-depression-and-anxiety-908055/