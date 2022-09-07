Redevelopment plans underway in downtown Indianapolis

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped.

In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which will make it look much different in a year’s time. Places like the home of the Indy Bike Hub will no longer be here, but some of the larger buildings will be updated and even turned into housing.

“The Gershman Citymark team will be building about 60 units of housing on this site along with office and an expansion of the indoor-outdoor space of the market improving this entire plaza,” Scarlett Andrews the Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development in Indianapolis. “Then they will convert the gold building into apartments as well. ”

That equals to over 400 apartment units being added in the City Market area. The city of Indianapolis owns 17 acres of land in Market East of downtown. There are plans to invest more than $3.5 billion in the next three to five years.

Something Downtown Indy Inc. says is needed as downtown is the fastest growing neighborhood in Indianapolis

Read more from WRTV here