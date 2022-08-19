Lilly, IDOE together invest $111M in elementary literacy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

ANDERSON — In an effort to improve elementary literacy in Indiana schools, Lilly Endowment and the Indiana Department of Education are investing $111 million.

On Thursday in front of a room of Anderson elementary students, Governor Eric Holcomb, IDOE and Lilly Endowment announced what leaders said is the “state’s largest-ever financial investment in literacy.”

“Today is putting a ginormous Indiana flag in the ground saying we are committed to this,” Holcomb said.

Federal pandemic relief funds from IDOE plus $60 million from Lilly Endowment will go towards elementary literacy. Another $25 million from Lilly Endowment is reserved for college undergraduate elementary teaching programs.

“This is a program we know that works. We’ve seen in other areas it works and we’ve got some ground to make up and not a lot of time to get there,” Holcomb said.

With the money, the state plans on focusing in four areas:

Support the deployment of instructional coaches to schools throughout Indiana; Offer stipends to teachers who participate in professional development focused on the Science of Reading; Provide targeted support for students who need the most help in improving their reading skills; and Create a literacy center focused on Science of Reading strategies.

Read more from WRTV here