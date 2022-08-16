Viola Davis To Star In “Hunger Games'” Prequel

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Viola Davis is set to star in the “Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The film is based on the book of the same name that follows Snow before he becomes the leader of Panem. Davis will play Volumnia Gaul, the mastermind behind the televised event that pits teenagers to fight to the death against each other. The film’s cast also includes Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer and Peter Dinklage. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” hits theaters on November 17th.

More on this story here: https://variety.com/2022/film/news/viola-davis-hunger-games-prequel-ballad-of-songbirds-snakes-1235341626/