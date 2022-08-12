My Inner Baby Temporarily Closes Amid Dispute With City

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

NOBLESVILLE — My Inner Baby announced on Facebook Thursday that it is temporarily closing its retail store following a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville.

The city says the store is a sex shop, while My Inner Baby says they provide medical devices to people that need them.

The order, dated August 5, told My Inner Baby it must immediately cease and desist all operations. They sent a second cease and desist order after the board of zoning agreed with the store was violating their zoning district.

According to the City, on August 1 the Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously affirmed the Noblesville Planning Director’s decision that the business My Inner Baby was operating is not a permitted use under Noblesville’s Ordinances.

“This is not a sex shop and we are not going to be bullied,” Ryan Polokoff, owner of My Inner Baby, told WRTV on August 8. “You don’t get to tell us that your morals don’t fit what we are doing so we are going to stand, and we are going to fight back.”

