Marlon Wayans Moves Autobiographical Comedy To Starz From HBO Max

Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy from HBO Max to Starz. “Book of Marlon” will star Wayans as a fictional version of himself and will explore his life as a comedic actor. It’ll also focus on his personal life as he attempts to be a better person and father. Wayans previously starred in a similar show called “Marlon” on NBC, which ran for two seasons. There’s no word on when “Book of Marlon” will debut on Starz.

More on this story here: https://deadline.com/2022/08/marlon-wayans-book-of-marlon-comedy-starz-hbo-max-1235088125/

