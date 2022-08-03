WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The man who killed the father of rap artist Nicki Minaj in a hit-and-run last year will serve some time behind bars.

As previously reported, Nicki’s father, Robert Maraj, was struck and killed in February 2021, at the age of 64. At the time, cops on Long Island reported that the driver, 71-year-old Charles Polevich, fled the scene and tried to hide the car in a detached garage. As reported by ABC7 New York, Polevich will serve a year in jail after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence. Polevich is also ordered to pay a $5000 fine and have his license suspended for six months.

Prosecutors initially sought a sentence of up to three years, but according to Nassau County Judge Howard Sturim, Polevich would receive no more than a year when he plead guilty in May. Polevich’s lawyer, Marc Gann, claimed that his client may have had a medical issue at the time of the crash and wasn’t fully aware of what happened at the time. Gann argued for a 90-day jail sentence, claiming other factors may have contributed to the crash. The other alleged factors, according to Gann, include road construction, inoperable street lights, and Maraj’s physical condition.

Maraj’s widow, Carol Maraj, called the sentence “a slap to the face of the family.” She is currently suing Polevich for the death.

Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Sentenced was originally published on hiphopnc.com