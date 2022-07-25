Indy
Indianapolis Colts hosting Rocket League tournament

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Esports Entertainment Group are teaming up to host a Rocket League video game tournament.

The tournament is free to enter and open to all gamers.

It will be held entirely online beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Registration is open now through August 7 at 2:50 p.m.

The winning teams will earn prizes, including:

  • First Place: $250 Cash Prize (3)
  • Second Place: $150 Cash Prize (3)
  • Third Place: $100 Pro Shop Gift Cards (3)

Rules and more information are available online.

