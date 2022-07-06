Binford on-ramp closes, two more long-term I-465 ramp closures to come

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard closed.

The closure, which is set to last for about three years, is part of the Clear Path 465 Project.

Later this summer, two other long-term on-ramp closures will begin as part of this project.

The Allisonville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-465 and the on-ramp from 56th Street/Shadeland Avenue onto northbound I-465 will both close soon.

Once the additional ramps close, INDOT explained it will stay that way until early 2024.

The Clear Path 465 Project, as INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay explains, is to increase capacity and make travel easier for the nearly 100,000 cars that enter the I-465 and I-69 interchange every day.

