Michael Jackson Biopic In The Works

A Michael Jackson biopic is in the making. His nephew TJ Jackson told Daily Mirror if he could have an input he would hope the film focuses on the King of Pop’s music and steers clear of the allegations that had tarnished his reputation. After Michael’s death the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” brought light to those allegations which caused radio stations to temporarily remove his music. A release date hasn’t been set yet.

More on this story here: https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/michael-jackson-biopic-nephew/