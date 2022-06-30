Irv Gotti Signs “Life Changing” Deal

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Irv Gotti is continuing to find way to stay successful. On Tuesday the hip hop executive got emotional while signing a deal for 300-million dollars in exchange for his masters, which he owned 50 percent of while Universal Music Group owned the other half. He explained that Iconoclast gave him one million for his masters and the other two-million to not only produce and create but also own his own television properties. Gotti says his first idea for a TV series is a competition show called “Double Threat.” Gotti celebrated the deal with an Instagram post that showed him holding back tears and he said the deal is going to be life changing.

