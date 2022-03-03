The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Which Celebrity Would Usher Have Dated Back In The day?

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Which Celebrity Would Usher Have Dated Back In The day?

In a recent interview Usher was asked which celebrity he would have dated back in the day. He mentioned he should have dated Aaliyah. They would have been a cute couple? Usher was also asked, who was his first celebrity kiss? He revealed it was Monica. When asked if Monica was a good kisser he gave a very emphatic-yesss!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CamyXzzpxFN/

Russell Wilson Says Ciara Does Not Play Fair

Russell Wilson and Ciara were on Jimmy Kimmel Live promoting their new children’s book, Why Not You. During the interview Russell Wilson said he spends $1 million dollars a YEAR taking care of his body for his NFL career. We also learned the couple is very competitive.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4xBnUq-6Z4

Laverne Cox Apologizes to Will & Jada Smith—Sort of

Laverne Cox hopped on Instagram to apologize for comments she made toward Will and Jada Smith on the Red Carpet of the SAG Awards on Sunday. She spent 5 mins apologizing. It was the longest apology/non-apology everrrrrrrr!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CanLW02F0dM/

