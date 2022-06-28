The Fix with Karen Vaughn: DJ Jazzy Jeff on Will Smith & Oscar Incident

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James’ House Party Reboot Delayed

Looks like we will have to wait a little longer for the reboot of House Party. Jacob Lattimore, one of the stars of the movie, said the movie is not coming out this Summer as planned due to executive changes at the movie company. He was asked if Kid n Play make an appearance in the movie. Click the link below to hear the answer.

DJ Jazzy Jeff on Will Smith & Oscar Incident

DJ Jazzy spoke recently on the FAQ Podcast about his friend of 40 years, Will Smith. He said Will unearthed a lot of things he had bottled up when he wrote his memoir dating back to his childhood and not being able to protect his mom from his dad.

Clifton Powell’s Advice To His Son Who Is Dating Sasha Obama

Actor Clifton Powell’s son is dating former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha Obama. In a recent interview Clifton shared the advice he gives his son on dating the former first daughter.

Wendy Williams Podcast Planning in Full Swing, Lining Up Celebs

Wendy Williams’ manager, Will Selby, is executive producing Wendy’s upcoming podcast and says Wendy recently spoke to Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe about being guests. Wendy’s contacted the Kardashians and a Trump family member. She wants to create a podcast about her favorite artists, fashions, food, and celebs. Will says Wendy’s trying to decide if she’s going to partner with a single platform — like Spotify or Apple — or just release it independently. The podcast’s debut date is unknown, but Wendy’s not giving up TV entirely; she’d still do talk or reality shows like “The View” or “Real Housewives.”

