Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of the annual Motorcycles on Meridian event that has occurred in Downtown Indianapolis since 2008 have decided to discontinue the event.

The groups are instead working on a new event to celebrate the motorcycling community in Central Indiana.

Each summer, thousands of motorcyclists would park their bikes along the curb lanes as well as in the middle of Meridian Street to admire each other’s machines and explore vendors and patronize Downtown merchants/restaurants.

The event was initially started by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway back in 2008 as a hospitality event to accompany the MotoGP motorcycle race at the Speedway.

In 2016, Downtown Indy, Inc., shared its intent to proceed with plans to keep the popular “Motorcycles on Meridian” celebration as part of its summertime line-up of events. This decision followed the cancellation of the MotoGP race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After 12 years the presenting partners agreed to find a new motorcycle event in Downtown Indianapolis. ABATE and Downtown Indy, Inc. are in discussions with partners and potential sponsors and with hopes to make announcements of a new event in the weeks ahead.

