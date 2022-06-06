“Top Gun: Maverick” Flying High At Box Office, Gets hit With Lawsuit

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Still flyin high!

“Top Gun — Maverick” continues to soar at North America’s box offices. The sequel to the 1986 hit film starring Tom Cruise remains the top movie in the U.S. and Canada — earning 86-million-dollars in its second week of release. “Maverick” has grossed a total of 291-million-dollars domestically to become Cruise’s all-time top moneymaker. Coming in second is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with just over nine-million-bucks followed by “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” with four-and-a-half-million-dollars. Rounding out this week’s top five are “The Bad Guys” followed by “Downton Abbey — A New Era.”

As the success of this movie grows, Paramount gets hit with a lawsuit

More on that story here:

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/06/paramount-sued-over-top-gun-copyright-as-maverick-soars-at-box-office.html