The Fix with Karen Vaughn: D.L. Hughley Addresses Mo’Nique on His Show

Jemele Hill On Making Less Than Her Male Counterpart

In a recent interview, Jemele Hill formerly of ESPN shared that when she was on the ESPN show titled, His & Hers, she made $200,000 LESS than her male counterpart even though they were doing the exact same job and had the same responsibilities.

NeNe Leakes Says She Hasn’t Spoken to Marlo Hampton in a Long Time

NeNe Leakes was asked about Marlo Hampton. She said: What’s she doing now? They say she’s wearing furs and running around in the sun. I haven’t spoken with Marlo in a long time…we don’t have any issues but I don’t know what’s going on. If you’re not on the show they prefer you not talk to people who are not currently on the show.

D.L. Hughley Addresses Mo’Nique on His Show

Well, we knew this was coming DL Hughley addresses the contract situation that Mo’Nique brought up on stage *insert audio* “You and yo daddy” did it for me. You can catch DL Hughley today at 3pm right here on WTLC.

