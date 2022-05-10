Growing concerns in Indiana over regulation of ‘ghost guns’ and ‘Glock switches’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Untraceable guns are a growing concern for local and federal law-enforcement, as technology evolves and people come up with new ways of obtaining or changing firearms.

‘Glock switches’ and ‘ghost guns,’ both are nicknames. One is for a 3D printed attachment on a handgun. The other is a gun you can assemble on your own, and both are untraceable in their own ways.

Bryan Muehlberger said he lost his daughter Gracie, to the shooting at Saugus High School, in November 2019.

“So it was very very hard. I’m trying to hold it together now,” Muehlberger said.

Even though it happened in California, he’s from the Midwest and his son attends Purdue University. So now he’s spreading the message across the country about the dangers of untraceable guns, even as a gun owner himself.

“First time I heard the world ghost gun, was literally, probably twenty minutes after hearing that my daughter had died,” he said.

So, what’s a ghost gun?

They’re real weapons that are sometimes 3D printed or made from parts or entire kits that require some assembly.

They’re untraceable because they don’t come with a serial number and they’re easily bought online, built-in 30 minutes, with no background check required.

Muehlberger said he even bought one in his daughter’s name after she was killed with one.

“If a dead girl can buy a gun online, we’ve probably got a loophole that’s broken,” Muehlberger said.

According to the ATF, around 23,000 ‘ghost guns’ were reported to them between 2016 and the end of 2021.

Here in Indiana, the ATF said ‘ghost guns’ or ‘Privately Made Firearms’ are not a big issue, in part due to the relatively relaxed gun laws in our state.

