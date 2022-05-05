The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jamie Foxx Does An Impression of Dave Chappelle

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Chappelle Attacked on Stage: ‘Was That Will Smith

One thing about comedians-they are going to crack a joke no matter how serious the moment is.. Chris Rock was in attendance at the Hollywood Bowl when the man ran up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle. Chris had this to say.

Jamie Foxx Does An Impression of Dave Chappelle

Keeping the jokes going, Jamie Foxx did an impression of Dave Chappelle from the Hollywood Bowl incident in Los Angeles.

‘Family Matters’ Star JoMarie Payton Says Jaleel White Once Threatened to Fight Her on Set

You recall on TVOne’s Uncensored, Jaleel White who played Urkel on Family Matters said the cast of the ABC series was not supportive of his success. JoMarie Payton who played Harriet has a different memory. She said there was something he wanted to do in a scene and she said the powers-that-be wouldn’t allow it. I wouldn’t hold my breath for a reunion of this hit series.

It’s Official!! Ludacris Gets His Honorary Degree At Georgia State U

Actor and rapper Ludacris just received an honorary degree in Bachelor of Science in Music Management from Georgia State University and he wants you to put some respect on his name.

He addressed more than 800 master’s degree graduates yesterday to kick off the school’s Commencement Week. Luda attended GSU for a couple of years, but left the Music Management program in the mid-90s when he signed his record deal with Def Jam.

