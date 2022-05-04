‘We cannot give up’ Indianapolis pastor finding new ways to curb violence

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A pastor in Indianapolis dedicating his time to finding ways to curb the violence in the city said although it hurts to see the violence continue, we can’t give up on efforts to prevent it.

“When we see acts of violence and we see people resort to using weapons to resolve conflict. It can always be something that’s discouraging, but I stay encouraged and understanding,” Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr., the senior pastor at New Direction Church, said.

He is continuing his efforts to prevent the violence.

“I’ve had the unfortunate task of burying children as young as 12-years-old from gun violence,” Sullivan said. “Even 11-years-old males and females, adults, and children due to gun violence and it stays with you. So, I began to collect the obituaries because I’ve done so many.”

Sullivan has devoted effort and time to working with the community to put an end to violence.

In fact, he invited WRTV out in January to talk about a new initiative.

A tech program called “1150 Academy,” trains students so that they will have the skills in areas of coding, and cyber security, just to name a few to go after jobs.

