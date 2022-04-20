The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Shaquille O’Neal Comes Clean About His Divorce from Shaunie O’Neal

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Shaquille O’Neal Comes Clean About His Divorce from Shaunie O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal was on a podcast called The Pivot. Interestingly, it is the same podcast where one of the hosts spoke negatively about Ciara and Russell Wilson’s marriage. The same host asked Shaq about his divorce and as Shaq was taking accountability for the divorce the host told him, no-its two people involved in a divorce. Shaq stood his ground disagreeing with him.

Source https://www.instagram.com/p/CcieXXwlKKK/

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Ellen

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama was on Ellen and was asked how she felt about the rumor that rapper Drake could possibly play Barack Obama in a movie about his life.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhbQu57yywQ

Anthony Anderson on Filming The Last Episode of Black-ish.

Last night was the last episode of ABC’s Black-ish. After 8 seasons the show ended. Anthony Anderson was on Ellen and he talked about the last day of filming. He said he cried and he didn’t think it was going to hit him as hard as it did. He said, on the last scene on the last day I lost it and it was unexpected for me. I didn’t expect to lose it the way that I did. But that just goes to show how much I love what I do, loved doing it with the people I did it with for the last 8 years.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Kv8C5tXyqU

The Arsenio Hall Show is Back!—Sort of

Arsenio Hall is back and he has an announcement. Start :03 big news everyone….end :26 starting May 2nd. Listen, we will take Arsenio however we can get him! Did you see him last night on the game show To Tell The Truth? As soon as ABC posts this episode we are going to circle back and discuss this episode!

Source: https://twitter.com/NetflixIsAJoke/status/1516465398899642368

