Hi-Five Member Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark Passes Away At 49

Hi-Five Live In Concert

More tragic news to share unfortunately.

Less than 24 hours after news broke that we lost legendary New York DJ Kay Slay, reports are in that Roderick “Pooh” Clark, member of the 90s R&B group Hi-Five, has passed away.

The group’s official Instagram Page @officialhifive confirmed Clark’s passing with a portrait of the 49-year-old above a caption that ends with “RIH.” Originally based in Waco, Texas, the quintet saw mainstream success in the early 90s and may be best remembered for the single, “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game).”

Martinez Little, the band’s musical director, paid tribute to Clark on Facebook alongside a photo of the late singer.

“I am saddened to find out that Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark another member of the famed singing group ‘Hi5’ passed away on Easter Sunday,” Little wrote. “Pooh was the most athletic of them all. In basketball he could stand right under the basket and jump straight up and dunk the ball. Our play fights and Super Soaker battles were epic. We also used to battle each other hard on the Bball court in most cities. I still miss the fun times times touring with my little brothers as Musical Director. My condolences to Hi5 and his family. R.I.P. Pooh”

