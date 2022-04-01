Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Kings Island coaster gets new track, longer length to break its own record

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kings Island Fun

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Hot 96.3/106.7 WTLC

MASON, Ohio (WCPO) — The Beast is back, and it has broken its own world record.

Kings Island is taking the wraps off its legendary wooden coaster after crews spent the winter re-tracking and reworking the popular roller coaster.

It’s all part of Kings Island’s 50th anniversary, which will include the repainting of several other coasters. The Beast is the highlight.

It was 43 years ago when riders first experienced the world’s longest wooden coaster with a thrilling 1.5-mile route through the woods including two lift hills and multiple tunnels.

After all these decades, the ride still holds that record, but now it will be even better, after a major re-tracking project.

“When you have something like that, it’s a national treasure,” said Chad Showalter, park spokesman. “You have to take care of it. And that’s what we are doing in this off-season.”

Showalter gave WCPO 9 News a behind-the-scenes tour of the revamped ride, including the first drop into a tunnel, that has been smoothed out and made even steeper.

“It’s increased to a 53-degree drop, and that lets it go lower into the tunnel,” Showalter said.

Cincinnati-based coaster manufacturers The Gravity Group engineered the improvements, which include 2,000 feet of brand new track and a new entry to the final double helix turns, which had gotten a bit rough over the years.

A bonus from the revamp: as a result of the new tracking, The Beast got a few feet longer.

“It’s beating its own record,” Showalter said. “It is going from 7,359 feet long, to 7,361 feet long.”

Coaster enthusiasts like Josh Tyler of the YouTube page FYE Coasters said they cannot wait to try out the new, smooth ride.

Read more from WRTV here

Amusement Parks , Family Fun , INDY News , kings island , Roller Coaster , the beast , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 4 days ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 4 days ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 4 days ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 4 days ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 4 days ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close