Indianapolis police officer facing charges after marijuana growing operation found inside home

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer is facing charges related to growing marijuana, according to police and court records.
Christina Slack, a 22-year-veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was charged Tuesday with possession of marijuana growing or cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana where a defendant knows it is growing on-premise and fails to destroy, according to IMPD and court records.
IMPD Special Investigation Unit detectives began to investigate the officer after officers were called on Dec. 27, 2021, to a disturbance in the 2900 block of South Pasadena Street, according to a release from IMPD. Slack was off-duty at the time.
After detectives finished their investigation, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges.
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said hearing about the charges was a disappointment for him and the entire department.
“At the same time, I appreciate the work of detectives within the department who investigated this incident to the fullest,” he said in the release.
