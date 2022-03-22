Talk It Out Tuesday: Yunetta Spring Explains How Cleaning Up Your Environment Can Upgrade Your Mental Health

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Yunetta Spring is back for another serving of advice to better improve mental health, and today on “Talk It Out Tuesday” she puts the focus on spring cleaning your mind.

Spring puts emphasis on the anguish that can arise from physical clutter manifesting into a mental block. Eliminating things that don’t serve you anymore is a great start, but for a person of Rickey’s stature to simply say “no” to gifts from fans can be another way of keeping your mental space free of baggage. For the normal folk out there, that notion can be related to bringers of gossip and other information that can cause unnecessary drama.

Get a lesson on the correlation between cleanliness and mental health below on “Talk It Out Tuesday” with Yunetta Spring via the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

