Family, neighbors of 7-year-old killed in crash want bus stop moved

INDIANAPOLIS — A growing memorial is at the site where a 7-year-old boy died Friday while waiting for his school bus on the city’s east side.

There’s now a call for the nearby apartment complex where he lived and the school district to move that bus stop to make it safer for kids.

Sevion Sanford was hit by two vehicles about 7:30 a.m. Friday near East 21st Street and Post Road. One of the drivers fled the scene, according to police.

Family and friends say the bus stop is too close to the road putting other children in danger and are calling for it to be moved further into the complex.

“These are children we are talking about; these are not adults. It’s dark when they come outside and catch the bus,” said Aretta Little, a resident of Warren Harbor Apartments.

Children were traumatized and Sevion’s family is now left without their loving, talented boy.

“I cried. It’s heart wrenching. That’s a baby and he had so much life left, so it’s heartbreaking. It’s very heartbreaking,” said Little.

Sevion’s cousin, Iley Bailey, said something needs to be done to prevent this from happening to any other children.

“Too many incidents like this happening. These kids … you have to watch for these kids. They don’t know any better. They will step out in the street and things,” said Bailey.

Sevion’s family and neighbors say the bus stop isn’t safe for children.

“I think it should come in the apartments and make that turn that loop (so) that they can get on in the apartments,” said neighbor Monica Graham.

Read more from WRTV here

