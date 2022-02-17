The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Nick Cannon Shares why he released The Song ‘Alone’, Bridgerton-Inspired Realty Dating Show coming to NBC

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon Dishes On Who The Song ‘Alone’ Was For

Nick Cannon cleared up any thoughts you had about him and Mariah getting back together. After the internet started buzzing about his new song, ‘Alone’ he took to his show to clear up the rumors.Nick knows Mariah well!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Pu-8IY9Y3g

‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Reality Dating Show ‘The Courtship’ Coming to NBC

Think Bridgerton meets The Bachelor. Lady Whistledown would LOVE this for her weekly column. The new, The Courtship puts shivery to the test! Nicole Remy will be be the first woman to find love on the show. She will head to England to choose from 16 eligible bachelors. The men will have to use courting methods of the 1800s. So put your phones down! Think handwritten love letters, carriage rides and mysterious formal balls and long walks. Show premieres on March 6 on NBC and Peacock.

Source: https://nypost.com/2022/02/16/bridgerton-inspired-reality-dating-show-the-courtship/

Monique Gives An Update on Where She Stands With Tyler Perry after 10 Years

Ok grab a cup of something cuz this is about to be PIPIN hot! Monique was on FOX Soul and shared that Tyler Perry has been going around bad mouthing her for years.

So fast forward, Tyler Perry calls Monique and her husband and they record the call. On the call he admits what he did was wrong. He is referring to having her blackballed in Hollywood. Many people have heard the tape including Kevin Hart and Al Sharpton. Both men approached Tyler about fixing the situation and he has said to everyone, I am not interested in re-visiting that situation. Whew! I don’t why Tyler Perry thought he could play with Monique!!!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NP24Z5NlqCw

