Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Dave Chappelle Speaks Out Against Affordable Housing

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Dave Chappelle

Source: Lester Cohen / Courtesy of Netflix

Comedian Dave Chappelle is in the news after he threatened to pull millions of dollars of investments from his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio if the town went forward with a plan to build affordable housing. Chappelle has plans for a restaurant and a comedy club there. He spoke briefly before a council meeting this week and said he’d pull it all off the table if a plan to build one-point-seven-five acres of more affordable housing was approved. It wasn’t. The council rejected the plan and instead agreed to build 143 single family homes with a starting price of 300-thousand dollars.

more on this story here:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/10/entertainment/dave-chappelle-affordable-housing/index.html

Dave Chappelle , Dave Chappelle on Affordable Housing

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

NewsMax Digs Up Agreeable Blacks Claiming To Be OK With Joe Rogan Using N-Word

 14 hours ago
05.04.47

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Sues Wu-Tang Clan Productions For Unpaid Royalties

 15 hours ago
05.03.47

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His Team Jumped Him

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid To Purchase The NFL’s Denver Broncos

 1 day ago
01.01.70
5 items

5 Times Michael B. Jordan Was Our Bae

 1 day ago
05.25.47
20 items

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos Of Their Junks Leaked, Twitter Says They’re Coming Up Short

 2 days ago
01.01.70
9 items

When Did Yara Shahidi Grow Up Into The Fashion Icon She Is Today ?

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Azealia Banks Calls Ye AKA Kanye West “Abusive Psychopath” Over North West Social Media Dig

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Will Smith, Beyonce & Denzel Washington Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

 3 days ago
05.31.46

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Political Commentator

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close