Dave Chappelle Speaks Out Against Affordable Housing

Comedian Dave Chappelle is in the news after he threatened to pull millions of dollars of investments from his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio if the town went forward with a plan to build affordable housing. Chappelle has plans for a restaurant and a comedy club there. He spoke briefly before a council meeting this week and said he’d pull it all off the table if a plan to build one-point-seven-five acres of more affordable housing was approved. It wasn’t. The council rejected the plan and instead agreed to build 143 single family homes with a starting price of 300-thousand dollars.

