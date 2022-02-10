Indy
Family of missing woman pleads for help in finding her; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Paris Williamson’s sister, Lauren Seymour, said she could spend hours talking about her sibling.

“She really cares about people and she’s compassionate and passionate and when she loves, she definitely loves hard,” Seymour said.

From her caring spirit to her loving heart. Seymour said Williamson brought their family so much joy.

But for the past few weeks, that radiant smile has been missing.

“It was February fourth around 4 pm and her place of work actually called my mother, as she’s listed as her emergency contact, and said she hasn’t been to work in over a week,” said Seymour.

Williamson is an insurance agent very passionate about her work. So, the call got her family’s attention.

“Then we went on to call the apartment complex to check and see if she was there. They went to check, and she was not,” said Seymour.

Paris’ family reached out to the Indianapolis police to file a missing person report. According to IMPD, Williamson is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate number 394NFV.

Read more from WRTV here

Close