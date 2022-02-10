Jury Selection Begins In Case Involving Breonna Taylor’s Death

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jury selection is underway in the trial of the only Louisville police officer charged in connection with the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home. Former officer Brett Hankison is charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly firing blindly into neighboring apartments. Of the 19 people questioned yesterday, eleven were identified as potential jurors and were moved to be questioned as a group. Attorneys are trying to find 12 jurors who don’t have scheduling conflicts out of an initial pool of 250 people.

More on this story here:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/jury-selection-begin-trial-officer-charged-shooting-breonna/story?id=82744063

