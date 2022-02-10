News
HomeNews

Jury Selection Begins In Case Involving Breonna Taylor’s Death

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
SpeakHER Breonna Taylor

Source: MN / MadameNoire

Jury selection is underway in the trial of the only Louisville police officer charged in connection with the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home. Former officer Brett Hankison is charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly firing blindly into neighboring apartments. Of the 19 people questioned yesterday, eleven were identified as potential jurors and were moved to be questioned as a group. Attorneys are trying to find 12 jurors who don’t have scheduling conflicts out of an initial pool of 250 people.

More on this story here:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/jury-selection-begin-trial-officer-charged-shooting-breonna/story?id=82744063

 

Breonna Taylor , Breonna Taylor Jury Selection

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid To Purchase The NFL’s Denver Broncos

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
20 items

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos Of Their Junks Leaked, Twitter Says They’re Coming Up Short

 14 hours ago
01.01.70
9 items

When Did Yara Shahidi Grow Up Into The Fashion Icon She Is Today ?

 15 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Azealia Banks Calls Ye AKA Kanye West “Abusive Psychopath” Over North West Social Media Dig

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

Will Smith, Beyonce & Denzel Washington Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

 2 days ago
05.31.46

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Political Commentator

 2 days ago
01.01.70

How Well Do you Know These African American Female Athletes? [Quiz]

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

 3 days ago
01.01.70
12 items

Kanye West Airs Out Kardashian Cousin Over Tone Deaf Yeezys Ask

 3 days ago
02.23.45
11 items

Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Suspect Blaccent Non-Apology, Slander Continues

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close