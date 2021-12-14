The Fix With Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd is On The Mend After Emergency Surgery

Never miss an episode of The Mix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Sherri Shepherd Is On the Mend After Emergency Surgery Missing Misses Wendy Show Hosting Duties

Guest host for ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Sherri Shepherd was absent from her hosting duties on Monday because of an emergency appendectomy over the weekend. But the show went on with actor Michael Rappaport who replaced Shepherd as healed in the hospital.

New Edition, Jodeci and Charlie Wilson Hit The Road Together

It’s time to hit the road! New Edition just announced that they are hitting the road and bringing R&B legend Charlie Wilson and 90’s super group Jodeci with them. There are no dates for Indy but they will be close by hitting Detroit, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland and more!

HBO Drops Trailer for Insecure: The End Documentary

Insecure fans are getting one last treat from Issa Rae after the show final with Insecure: The End the documentary. The special documentary is set to air December 26th on HBO and give fans an inside look to the final season along with interviews from Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and more.

Drake Makes People Run Slower Than Any Other Musician New Study Finds

If you are a runner you may not want to put any Drake on your playlist. A new study has found that runners ran fastest while playing Beyonce and their slowest while playing Drake! Not good if you are trying to increase your speed and agility.

Porsha Williams on Leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta

Former Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams is busting the rumors that she left the show because she didn’t want to talk about her new relationship. In fact Williams revolved that she’s been working on this for a long time and that retirement was part of her long term plan.

Forget Love and Hip Hop the Governor’s Race In Georgia Is About To Get Messy

The next Governors race for Georgia is getting messy already with former Republican Senators, David Perdue throwing his name in for the next election saying, “Over my dead body will we ever give Stacey Abrams control of our elections again.”

Tyler Perry On His Relationship With His Father

Tyler Perry has opened up about the relationship with is estranged father stating that he doesn’t talk to him but financially supports him.

Taraji P Henson Blows Kelly Clarkson Mind When She Reveals Her Age

We all know black don’t crack but Kelly Clarkson discovered that quickly when she recently had Taraji P Henson on her show and found out that she is 51 years old!