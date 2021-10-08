Quality Women’s Healthcare Throughout Life

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Eskenazi Health has a goal to provide the highest quality of care to the women of Central Indiana throughout a woman’s life. The health care team includes Internal Medicine and Family Practice physician

WOMEN’S HEALTH

Eskenazi Health has a goal to provide the highest quality of care to the women of Central Indiana throughout a woman’s life. The health care team includes Internal Medicine and Family Practice physicians, experienced nurse practitioners and certified behavior specialists.

Request An Appointment

Starting at puberty onward, women’s bodies are a continuum of change. The goal of the Eskenazi Health is to provide the highest quality of care to the women of Central Indiana throughout all those changes.

Experienced and patient-focused primary health care services are provided to women throughout their lifespans. Through preventive, medical and routine health care, our goals for our patients are positive lifestyles and healthy bodies.

The health care team includes internal medicine and family practice physicians, experienced nurse practitioners and certified behavior specialists. Together, they work to diagnose and treat issues related to breast health, gynecological concerns, cancer, pelvic pain, menstruation, diabetes, mental health and domestic violence.

Eskenazi Health also provides full evaluation and treatment for women in midlife, including help with hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances and abnormal vaginal bleeding. Menopause treatment is individualized to each patient’s needs, reserving ample time for discussion. Both traditional medical and non-medical methods are considered for symptom relief.

ST. MARGARET’S DIAGNOSTIC BREAST CENTER

https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/health-services/womens-health/breast-center

Eskenazi Health has an accredited full-service breast imaging center. Patients are referred to the breast center by their primary care providers.

Request An Appointment

Breast development occurs in distinct stages throughout a woman’s life, beginning before birth and continuing through puberty and the childbearing years. Changes also occur to the breasts again during menstruation and menopause, making the breasts one of the most commonly monitored and treated areas of the female body.

Mammography continues to be the best screening tool available for diagnosis of breast cancer. The American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging recommend yearly mammograms starting at age 40 and continuing for as long as a woman is in good health for early breast cancer detection in women without symptoms.

For women in Central Indiana, St. Margaret’s Hospital Guild Diagnostic Breast Center, located on the fifth floor of the Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center, is an accredited full-service breast imaging center. Services include:

3-D mammogram, also known as tomosynthesis

Breast ultrasound

Digital screening or diagnostic mammograms (screening mammography services are also available at Eskenazi Health West 38 th Street)

Street) MRI/MRI guided biopsy

Stereotactic and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy

Patients are referred to the breast center by their primary care providers. A referral is not necessary to receive a screening mammogram. However, a referral will be required for the following symptoms:

Bloody or clear discharge

Focal (not general or cyclical) breast pain

Lump

Personal history of breast cancer

OB/GYN

https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/health-services/womens-health/ob-gyn

One of the more versatile areas of women’s health care at Eskenazi Health provides compassionate and evidence-based care to women with primary and complex health conditions.

Request An Appointment

The Eskenazi Health Obstetrics & Gynecology, commonly known as OB/GYN, provides compassionate and evidence-based care to women with primary and complex health conditions. Eskenazi Health OB/GYN physicians provide the following services:

Routine annual exams/Pap smears

Maternity services – prenatal and postpartum care

Consultations for OB/GYN issues

STD testing

Pregnancy testing

Cervical biopsies

Endometrial biopsies

Contraceptive care, including oral contraceptives, intrauterine devices and tubal ligation

FAMILY PLANNING

https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/health-services/womens-health/family-planning

Eskenazi Health Family Planning specializes in reproductive health. This program is primarily offered to women and men of childbearing age who need birth control, STD testing/treatment or routine gynecological services.

Request An Appointment

Led by a talented staff of nurse practitioners, Eskenazi Health Family Planning specializes in reproductive health. Family Planning is primarily offered to women and men of childbearing age who need birth control, STD testing/treatment or routine gynecological services. Women who have had a hysterectomy, tubal ligation or are post-menopausal are encouraged to seek services from their primary care or OB/GYN provider.

All services are free to those who qualify based on income and family size. The program is open to individuals from any county.

The hours for each family planning location are listed below.

FAMILY BEGINNINGS

https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/health-services/womens-health/family-beginnings.

Eskenazi Health Family Beginnings partners with expectant parents to create a birth plan to make things as easy as possible for parents and newborns.

While preparing for birth is exciting, it can also be stressful. Eskenazi Health partners with expectant parents to create a birth plan to make things as easy as possible for parents and newborns. And, when the time comes, Eskenazi Health Family Beginnings’ excellent staff and private labor and delivery and postpartum suites provide a beautiful and comfortable setting in which to welcome new family members.

Expectant mothers and partners are encouraged to create individualized birth plans for delivery and infant care, including medication options, birth positions and breastfeeding plans. In addition, Eskenazi Health offers childbirth classes so expectant mothers and their partners can learn more about the birth process. To register for childbirth classes, call 317.880.5810.

NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT

https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/health-services/womens-health/nicu

When your newborn is premature or ill and needs around-the-clock care, the Eskenazi Health NICU is here for you. At Eskenazi Health’s 33-bed NICU, doctors and staff work to provide your baby with the complex care he or she needs.

Babies are wondrous beings, but sometimes they need assistance soon after birth. When a newborn is premature or ill and needs around-the-clock services, the Eskenazi Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is there, caring for infants with difficulties such as respiratory distress, apnea, sepsis, pneumonia and congenital anomalies. Eskenazi Health has received the Neonatal Level of Care III certification in accordance with the Indiana State Department of Health’s Perinatal Level of Care Program.

Babies in the Eskenazi Health NICU have a number of people caring for them. A bedside nurse is assigned to each infant and can answer or find the answer to questions parents might have. Respiratory therapists make sure a baby’s breathing is being supported appropriately. Each baby has a neonatal nurse practitioner (NNP) or resident assigned as primary medical care provider. The NNP or resident is overseen by a neonatologist, a physician with special training in the care of premature and sick newborns.

Other people are involved in the NICU to care for babies and their parents: social workers, case managers, certified lactation consultants, dietitians, physical/occupational therapists, speech therapists, pharmacists, student nurses and other physicians who are specialists in treating any specific problems a baby might have. All of these people work together to help babies and families through this difficult time.

All babies in the NICU are attached to cardiac/apnea monitors so that their heart and respiratory rates can be monitored at all times. Parents are encouraged to ask their baby’s assigned nurse about any monitors, tubes and machines that might also be in use as well as any other questions about their baby or plan of care.

Visitation hours are 24 hours a day; however, due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, only one parent may visit at a time. Parents should check in at the Family Beginnings’ reception desk. When unable to visit, parents should feel free to call the baby’s nurse for an update. Information is given only to parents unless specified on the visitation consent form. Each NICU room is also equipped with a NicView camera, which allows families to log into a secure app or website and see their babies in real-time 24/7 with few exceptions.

Services

Doctors

Locations

Contact Us

The NICU contains 33 private patient rooms for the comfort of babies and families. NICU services include:

Electronic infant security

Hearing screens

Intubation

Extubation

Lumbar punctures

Central line placement

Chest tube placement

Also On 106.7 WTLC: