News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 25, 2021: House Passes Voting Act — Former Felons Vote — Black Mom Fights CPS

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

1. House Passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

What You Need To Know:

Amidst the crises of Afghanistan and the issues surrounding the coronavirus, social activists are reminding President Biden that he must multi-task.

2. North Carolina Grants Voting Rights to 56,000 Felony Offenders

What You Need To Know:

In Raleigh, North Carolina, with a ruling of 2-1, a judicial panel declared Monday that felony offenders, some 56,000 individuals, whose current punishments don’t include prison time can now register to vote and cast ballots. Voting in October municipal elections begins next month.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden, Economists Push Employers to Require Covid-19 Shots

What We Need To Know: 

President Biden is urging employers nationwide to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their employees, the same day that the Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval for Pfizer/ BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to be given to Americans aged 16 and older. This is the first COVID vaccine to receive full FDA approval.

4. Black Mother and Former ‘American Idol’ Reunited with Baby After Encounter with CPS

What You Need To Know:

A Black couple from Florida is currently experiencing legal kidnapping. Former “American Idol” Season 8 contestant Syesha Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener’s newborn baby girl has been returned to their custody after being removed by child welfare officials earlier this month, the singer shared Friday on social media.

 

5. Airbnb Announces Plan for Temporary Housing for Thousands of Afghan Refugees

What You Need To Know:

Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky is offering his company’s help with “one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time,” the displacement and resettlement of Afghans. The executive tweeted that his company would step up by providing properties listed on Airbnb to refugees. The funding comes from donations by Chesky and Airbnb, as well as contributions to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, a $25 million program launched in June to support displaced people and asylum seekers.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 25, 2021: House Passes Voting Act — Former Felons Vote — Black Mom Fights CPS  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Lizzo Trolls The Internet With A Faux Pregnancy TikTok

 22 hours ago
08.26.21

Sonya & Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Docs

 1 day ago
08.25.21

Issa Rae & HBO Shares When The Final Season of ‘Insecure’ Will Arrive

 1 day ago
08.25.21

Spidey Finally Faces Off Against Doctor Octopus In Trailer To ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

 1 day ago
08.25.21

Mayim Bialik To Guest Host “Jeopardy!” After New Host Mike Richards Steps Down

 1 day ago
08.25.21

Tamela Mann Goes Behind The Blessing On Her New Album ‘Overcomer,’ Perseverance & More!

 1 day ago
08.25.21

New Accuser Testifies R Kelly Gave Her An STD, Spanked Her And Made To Smear Feces On Her Face When She Was 17

 2 days ago
08.24.21

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop

 2 days ago
08.24.21
14 items

The #MilkCrateChallenge Has The Internets Going Nuts [Videos]

 2 days ago
08.24.21

Here Is The Story Of The Night Aaliyah Died

 2 days ago
08.24.21
Photos
Close