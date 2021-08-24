Movies
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Trailer Released

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Source: Sony Pictures / Disney/Marvel

Marvel fans are getting their first look at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie. On Monday, Sony released the film’s first trailer. In it, fans see Peter Parker deal with the fallout after his identity as Spider-Man was released. Desperate, he turns to Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make the world forget Parker’s alter ego. Strange hints that the spell deals with the multiverse which is a concept they know very little about. Spoiler alert, at the end, Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus. The trailer comes a day after a version of the trailer was reportedly leaked online. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to come out on December 17th.

Here’s the trailer :

"Spider-Man" Trailer , Spider Man

