‘Horseshoe Classic’ kicks off week 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium is the site of the Horseshoe Classic. It’s week one of the new high school football season, with a couple of games taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium and a full slate of games taking place all over the State of Indiana.

Last season came and went, but not without some challenges presented by the pandemic and it’s the case again in the 2021 season gets started. Already, a few games have been canceled due to students being in quarantine, but we’ll see how everything comes together in the weeks ahead as kids get back to school and these games get started.

