Stinky situation: Some Republic Services customers waiting 2 weeks for trash pickup

GREENWOOD — This week’s hot weather is adding to a problem for some Central Indiana neighborhoods. Garbage pickup from Republic Services of Indianapolis has been delayed for two weeks in some areas. Andrew Carman is one of their unlucky customers.

“They’ve been a day or even two days late before, that’s not uncommon,” Carman said. “It’s been 90-something degrees outside, so you can imagine what that trash is doing.”

Carman’s subdivision is home to many families. Many of them don’t have an option to cut back on what they throw out to adapt to the delays.

“There are lots and lots of kids that live in this addition,” Carman said. “In most families, there are three or four kids per family. There’s a lot of trash.”

After talking to his subdivision’s office and trying to call Republic with no answer, he turned to social media.

“That’s when I got on Facebook and asked if anybody else had a problem, and they said they did,” Carman said.

