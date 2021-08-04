Indy
Black Women Equal Pay Day: Closing the gap for the next generation

INDIANAPOLIS — August 3 is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day. Historically, Black and African Americans have always had a significant pay gap in this country. But when it comes to Black women, their average wages are far behind both White men and women.

So, what is the significance of equal pay day and how do we change the trend?

“It’s something that we need,” Kenyata Moore, a financial advisor said. “In the world, I just feel like we’re not represented in every market and we’re not getting what we deserve.”

It’s a battle that is still being fought to make sure that Black women get what they deserve.

“It is insulting, and it also enrages you and to some, it makes you feel devalued,” Tamara Rogers, an attorney emphasized.

Rogers is the owner of Rogers Law Firm and has been a practicing attorney for 17 years. She said she has witnessed the gender pay gap from both sides; being a woman and a woman of color.

Read more from WRTV here

